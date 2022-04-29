The Daily Hilario: Friday

STAYING
Mauricio Pochettino when asked about percentage for his future at Paris Saint-Germain next season: “As of today, I’m 100% staying - and same for Kylian Mbappé”. #PSG— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 28, 2022
UNIQUE
Jose Mourinho on Tottenham sacking: "In my long career so many things that have happened, good and bad, and that one is quite unique. But I must say that Daniel Levy is also unique." #thfc— John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) April 27, 2022
MOST
9 - Liverpool have won nine matches in the UEFA Champions League this season; the most games they have ever won in a single campaign in European competition (excluding qualifiers). Juggernaut. pic.twitter.com/Nch2bFQ57x— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 27, 2022
Loading comments...