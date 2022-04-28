Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings

An absolutely dominant first-half was followed by a nearly equally dominant second-half, and yet somehow we have failed to win at Old Trafford once again.

Chelsea began the game with plenty of tempo and intent, and could’ve been out of sight in the first 15, let alone the first 45 minutes. Kai Havertz alone could’ve, should’ve had a hat-trick in the first half.

But a half-dozen saves from David De Gea and even more poor shots and chances going begging from the Blues meant that we went into half-time scoreless. United barely had a sniff, with their one decent opening coming as a result of a poor clearance from Mendy.

The second half was more of the same, punctuated by Chelsea finding an opener on the hour-mark, finally, then United getting an equalizer barely a minute later. But of course.

Chelsea pressed for a winner, but continued to have seriously difficulties putting chances away. James hitting the post was the closest we would come.

Carefree.

Two changes from Sunday, with Rüdiger and James returning from injury and Chalobah and Loftus-Cheek dropping out. Azpilicueta deployed at right-center back this time.

That’s still no wins at Old Trafford since 2013: 6 draws, 3 defeats

Chelsea now six-points clear of fourth with five games to play.

Next up: Everton, now in the relegation zone, away on Sunday

KBTFFH

PLAYER RATINGS: