WATCH: Sam Kerr puts Chelsea ahead minutes after Spurs score the equalizer, 2-1!

Very recent history repeats itself

By eternalblue
new

Just a few days back, Sam Kerr restored the lead against Spurs after Chelsea went down to 10. Today, she scored seconds after Tottenham’s well worked set piece levelled the scores.

She scores with pretty much the last kick of the half, a half Chelsea had 16 shots to Tottenham’s 1. Football is a weird game!

And a special shout out to Pernille Harder’s delightful turn and pinpoint cross.

