Chelsea FCW 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur FCW, WSL: Post-match reaction

Less than a minute into the match Chelsea would show Tottenham what they came in for today at Kingsmeadow. Quick transition from defence to attack led to Sam Kerr recording our first shot on target from a Jess Carter cross, defended by Spurs goalkeeper Tinja-Riikka Korpela.

The Blues kept on the pressure. Captain Magda Eriksson narrowly missed the target with a header, and a good Erin Cuthbert attempt after Guro Reiten’s cross was blocked by a Tottenham defender.

And then Beth England, having already made a long-range attempt that had no chance of hitting the target, did everything in the right way with our opening goal. Jonna Andersson’s cross was met by a great header from the striker, rising highest than anyone in the box and taking the opposing shot-stopper out of contention to score our first goal of the night.

Tottenham did not look their best from kickoff, making Chelsea’s job much easier. The Blues were thoroughly dominating opposition, and really unlucky not to add a couple of goals after England’s effort.

But domination alone does not make goals. Spurs would show that only a couple of minutes before the end of the first half with horrid defending on a set piece. Kerys Harrop simply ran free at the goal to tie the match at 1-1.

Luckily our fears were quickly allayed by one Sam Kerr. An immediate response out of Pernille Harder’s assist, which was just what we needed to make Emma Hayes’ half-time pep talk much easier.

Second half saw Chelsea pushing for a third goal, and refereeing denying them such with at least three proper penalty calls dismissed and a Sam Kerr goal incorrectly ruled offside. While Spurs did grow into the match and got too close to comfort a couple of times, those were not nearly as dangerous as the chance that got them the lifeline at the end of first half.

Therefore, another three points in the bag for the Blues.

Carefree!