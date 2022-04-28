Manchester United vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

There’s a slight feeling of meaninglessness around this game, but we’re not quite there yet, for either side, really. Have to keep the three points coming if we are to finish the season comfortably.

Tuchel has made two changes from Sunday, with both Antonio Rüdiger and Reece James returning to the lineup after injuries. The official website has James listed as the right wing-back and César Azpilicueta as the right-center back, but they could be the other way around as well.

Here we go!

Manchester United starting lineup (4-2-3-1):

De Gea | Telles, Varane, Lindelöf, Dalot | Matić, McTominay | Rashford, B.Fernandes (c), Elanga | Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes from: Heaton, Henderson, Bailly, Fernandez, Jones, Hannibal, Mata, Garnacho, Shoretire

Chelsea starting lineup (3-4-3):

Mendy | Rüdiger, Silva, Azpilicueta (c) | Alonso, Jorginho, Kanté, James | Werner, Havertz, Mount

Substitutes from: Arrizabalaga, Chalobah, Sarr, Loftus-Cheek, Saúl, Kenedy, Pulisic, Ziyech, Lukaku

Date / Time: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 19.45 BST; 2:45pm EDT; 12:15am IST (next day)

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester, England

Referee: Mike Dean (on pitch); John Brooks (VAR) — Mike Dean’s retiring at the end of the season, so his last game refereeing the Blues

On TV: Sky Sports Main Event (UK); USA Network, Universo (USA); Star Sports Select HD2 (India); SuperSport MaXimo 1 (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: Sky Go (UK); NBC Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

LIVE BLOG

