Chelsea may still have a few games to go in the Premier League this season, but winning this one would put us in an excellent position for the final push. However, we haven’t won at Old Trafford since 2013. Luckily, some returning players should give Chelsea a boost.

THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE

Keeping it brief in the goalkeeping and formation departments, the WAGNH community make no changes; Édouard Mendy over Kepa Arrizabalaga (7%) and the 3-4-3 over the 3-5-2 (18%), as usual.

Antonio Rüdiger (54%) and Reece James (54%) should be available for selection, but their questionable status affected the voting enough to leave them both out. Instead, it’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek to get the nod at right wing-back once again, with the rest of the wing-back and centre back selections also unchanged from the weekend. Andreas Christensen (6%), Malang Sarr (7%), and Kenedy (2%) get little love.

Jorginho may have missed his last penalty, but he gets the nod ahead of all other midfielders not named N’Golo Kanté. Saúl Ñíguez (6%) and Ross Barkley (2%) are non-factors, and will be even less so once Mateo Kovačić returns.

And there are no changes up front either, as Kai Havertz, Mason Mount and Timo Werner unsurprisingly remain the favoured options in attack. This means that the triple-sub trio of Hakim Ziyech (20%), Romelu Lukaku (20%) and the conqueror of West Ham, Christian Pulisic (45%), all take a place on the bench once again, at least initially.

3-4-3 (70%)

Mendy (93%) | Azpilicueta (65%), Silva (99%), Chalobah (75%) | Alonso (91%), Jorginho (67%), Kanté (93%), Loftus-Cheek (56%) | Werner (65%), Havertz (83%), Mount (89%)