Manchester United vs. Chelsea, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

Here’s a fun (read: not fun) fact, Chelsea have not won at Old Trafford in almost exactly nine years. Nine! Not since David Luiz laughed at Rafael. We used to have such a (relatively) good record there, especially considering their dominance of the league during the Sir Alex Ferguson years, but that’s not been the case over the past decade. It could be worse — 5 draws and 3 defeats — but it should be better.

(And in fact, we have no league wins at all against them since November 2017. We do have the 2018 FA Cup final in the bag however, as well as the 2020 FA Cup semifinal — both at Wembley.)

In any case, we can put a stop to that futility by extending our club-record 8-game away winning streak. We should have both Antonio Rüdiger and Reece James available to help as well — though we might be taking it easy and careful with them and their injuries. Andreas Christensen will presumably also be available following his latest gastrointestinal adventures, but Mateo Kovačić, Callum Hudon-Odoi, and Ben Chilwell remain out.

Choose wisely.

