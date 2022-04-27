Once and future Chelsea full back Tino Livramento suffers torn ACL

Last year’s Chelsea Academy Player of the Year and this year’s most outstanding Southampton rookie, Tino Livramento has had a season to remember. But it’s ending in a most horrific way. It’s been confirmed that the 19-year-old has suffered a torn ACL in Sunday’s 2-2 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion and is set to undergo surgery this week.

The expected and average recovery time is around 6-9 months, though often it takes a bit longer to truly and fully recover — both physically and mentally. For example, our own Ben Chilwell, who’s making excellent progress, is just getting back to some light training now, almost five months after surgery, and he won’t be expected to feature in any real competitive action until at least the start of next season.

Livramento finishes the season with 32 appearances across all competitions, including an assist against Chelsea back October. We do have a buy-back for him, set at £25m, which just might be a great bargain.

But first! Recovery. Get well soon, Tino!