Overview

Chelsea pretty much cemented a top 4 finish with a last-minute win despite a sluggish and monotonous display. We are at a point of the season when results matter way more than performances and at the end of the day, the three points secured have more or less ensured we will be playing in the Champions League next season.

Statistically, the win continues our recent trend of performing poorly at home, with three of our last four league home wins — secured over the last five and a half months — driven by goals beyond the 86th minute. Chelsea have also maintained a first-half lead in only six of our sixteen home league games.

However, while the performance was not good, it is difficult to make sweeping conclusions from games like this. The players and manager deserve a lot of patience for the way they have carried themselves through all the difficulties. Season’s end cannot come soon enough!

Match statistics

Stats are from fbref and understat.

Individual ratings

Thomas Tuchel

Made smart in-game changes to tilt a tight game in our favour, with Pulisic and Lukaku playing huge roles offensively.

But it is difficult to glean much insight from this game. Our players are tired, so is our manager and there is generally a beleaguered mood around the club, giving the games a “zombified” feeling akin to those played during the lockdown.

RATING: 7

Édouard Mendy — GK

Distributed the ball well but was not called into action much in terms of shot-stopping.

RATING: 6.5

Ruben Loftus-Cheek — RWB

His movement on the ball was commendable, especially close to the penalty box. Had some issues with associative play in deep-wide areas and was not helped much by our attacking players.

Stats of note

5 key passes — 1st

5 tackles — 1st

4 carries into penalty box — 1st

2 successful dribbles (3 attempted) — T-1st

8 touches in penalty box — 2nd

21 pressures — 3rd

12 progressive carries — T-3rd

RATING: 7.5

Trevoh Chalobah — RCB

Held his own after being reinstated into the starting XI at the last minute. Defended the box well, although he did make some mistakes close to our box.

Stats of note

3 clearances — T-1st

7 passes into final third — 2nd

5 carries into final-third — T-2nd

6 progressive passes — T-3rd

RATING: 7

Thiago Silva — CB

Read play well and nipped tricky transitions in the bud defensively. His game on the ball was somewhat short of his usual standards but it is not a major complaint.

Stats of note

3 interceptions — T-1st

3 clearances — T-1st

13 loose-ball recoveries — T-1st

6 passes into final third — 3rd

6 progressive passes — T-3rd

RATING: 7.5

César Azpilicueta — LCB

Showed great timing on both sides of the ball but his physical decline was again glaring on some occasions.

Stats of note

3 clearances — T-1st

3 interceptions — T-1st

2 aerial duels won (3 contested) — 2nd

RATING: 6.5

Marcos Alonso — LWB

His ball circulation close to their goal was excellent and it was surprising to see him rank so low in terms of passing stats. However, his defensive work was somewhat sloppy.

Stats of note

1 assist

6 aerial duels won (7 contested) — 1st

4 passes into box — T-1st

13 loose-ball recoveries — T-1st

RATING: 7

N’Golo Kanté — RCM

Had a pretty solid game after a recent rough run of form. His passing and ball-carrying were on point and he was active defensively.

Stats of note

12 progressive passes — 1st

4 passes into box — T-1st

13 loose-ball recoveries — T-1st

3 tackles — 2nd

22 pressures — 2nd

5 carries into final-third — T-2nd

4 shots — 3rd

12 progressive carries — T-3rd

RATING: 7

Jorginho — LCM

Had a high-volume progressive game for the first time in a long while — improving dramatically in the second half. This season has seen Jorginho get on the ball and progresses it less than ever before, but this was a nice throwback to his past performances.

Stats of note

12 passes into final third — 1st

3 interceptions — T-1st

2 successful dribbles (2 attempted) — T-1st

2 passes into box — 2nd

11 progressive passes — 2nd

13 progressive carries — 2nd

2 tackles — 3rd

RATING: 7.5

Mason Mount — CM/C-AM

After a few games where he went back to his best position deeper on the field, Mount has been pushed to a more advanced position over the last couple of matches — 41 touches in the final third and 20 in midfield in both games — and his level has predictably dipped.

Against West Ham, Mount was too eager to create/score a goal and hence lost track of the finer details, especially in terms of passing — resulting in an ineffective display overall.

Stats of note

6 shots — 1st

16 progressive carries — 1st

8 carries into final-third — 1st

9 touches in penalty box — T-1st

3 key passes — T-2nd

2 carries into penalty box — T-2nd

10 progressive passes received — T-2nd

RATING: 7

Kai Havertz — RF

Could not influence play much and had a quiet display.

Stats of note

26 pressures — 1st

13 progressive passes received — 1st

9 touches in penalty box — T-1st

2 carries into penalty box — T-2nd

RATING: 6

Timo Werner – LF

His recent goalscoring spurt has led to an uptick in confidence. He moved better than he has recently and got away a healthy volume of shots, albeit none from dangerous locations. Despite his lack of end product against West Ham, he should hopefully build on performances like these.

Stats of note

5 shots — 2nd

3 key passes — T-2nd

10 progressive passes received — T-2nd

RATING: 7

Substitutes

Christian Pulisic (76th minute) – Scored the winner after trademark razor-sharp movement to goal. His nose for goal is a gift that not many young attackers possess.

Romelu Lukaku (76th minute) — Worked hard and managed to win a penalty.

Hakim Ziyech (76th minute) – Was not overly influential and remained on the periphery.