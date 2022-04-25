1. CHRISTIAN PULISIC (8.1, sub)

We were not worried at all.

We just listened for his call.

”Here I come to save the day!”

That means Mighty Mouse Captain America THE LEBRON JAMES OF SOCCER is on the way.

What a time to score! pic.twitter.com/cm495fNm5K — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 24, 2022

2. THIAGO SILVA (7.3)

When in doubt, vote Thiago Silva.

By the way, how fantastic is it that he agreed to extend his contract way back in January, too?! Absolute legend.

3. MARCOS ALONSO (7.3)

Alonso recently passed 200 Chelsea appearances, the 95th player in our history to do so. This was No. 206, third highest among currently players, behind César Azpilicueta and N’Golo Kanté. Such a strange, unique, and often wonderful player who can still come up with clutch contributions, such as the winning assist in this one.

vs. WEST HAM (PL, H, W 1-0)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): Pulisic (8.1, sub)

GOOD (7.0-7.9): Silva (7.3), Alonso (7.3)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Mendy (6.6), Chalobah (6.6), Kanté (6.6), Moun (6.5), Lukaku (6.4, sub), Loftus-Cheek (6.4), Werner (6.3), Azpilicueta (6.1)

POOR (5.0-5.9): Ziyech (5.9, sub), Havertz (5.8), Jorginho (5.0)

BAD (4.0-4.9): —

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): —

OVERALL