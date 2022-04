SAM KERR SAVES CHELSEA ⚡



Chelsea are back in front with only ten players! #WatchWithAta #BarclaysFAWSL pic.twitter.com/GakzGJzLAQ — ata football (@atafball) April 24, 2022

We are far from done here at the Hive! Jonna Andersson crosses from the left and Sam Kerr rises highest to score Chelsea’s second goal of the day against Tottenham.

2-1 to the Blues, with only 10 players on the pitch!