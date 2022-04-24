Chelsea 1-0 West Ham United, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings

Chelsea needed a response after Wednesday’s defeat, our third horrendous home defeat in a row, and ... well ... that response did not arrive. On the plus side, we avoided conceding from catastrophic individual errors.

There was little of note in the first 45 first 60 minutes against a visiting West Ham intent on doing little else than sit deep and defend, before Chelsea finally turned up the tempo a bit and started generating chances. And it looked like we had done just enough when Romelu Lukaku won a penalty late on. And then it looked like it would be one of those days again when Jorginho’s tame effort was saved easily.

But Christian Pulisic arrived on time in the 90th minute to tuck a Marcos Alonso cross inside the far post to win it for Chelsea!

Carefree.

More makeshift defensive lineups, this time with Azpilicueta on the left of Silva and Chalobah on the right. Christensen was set to start, but picked up an injury in warm-ups, so Azpi shifted across the line and Chalobah came in.

Triple sub on 76 minutes, with Ziyech slotting in as the nominal right wing-back

Chelsea remain five points clear of fourth and seven points clear of fifth, with a game in hand on both Arsenal and Spurs. Six games left in the league.

Next up: Manchester United away, on Thursday

KTBFFH

PLAYER RATINGS: