Hey, I have an idea! Let’s not [SHIRT] the bed at home, again, for the fourth match in a row!

Is that too much ask? Let’s make it happen.

Tuchel stays with the back-three, with Christensen deputizing for Rüdiger, it looks like. Loftus-Cheek gets another look at right wing-back, with James missing in action for some reason. As usual, we’ll see what this looks like in practice soon.

UPDATE: James has a hamstring worry. Meanwhile, Christensen’s been hurt in warm-ups, so Chalobah gets the start. Azpilicueta moves to left-center back.

Declan Rice, Michail Antonio, and Jarrod Bowen all start on the bench for West Ham.

Here we go!

Chelsea starting lineup (3-4-3):

Mendy | Azpilicueta (c), Silva, Chalobah | Alonso, Jorginho, Kanté, Loftus-Cheek | Werner, Havertz, Mount

Substitutes from: Arrizabalaga, Chalobah, Kenedy, Sarr, Barkley, Saúl, Pulisic, Ziyech, Lukaku

West Ham starting lineup (5-2-3):

Fabianski | Masuaku, Cresswell, Dawson, Johnson, Coufal | Souček, Noble (c) | Yarmolenko, Benrahma, Fornals

Substitutes from: Areola, Fredericks, Alese, Rice, Král, Lanzini, Vlasic, Bowen, Antonio

Date / Time: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 14.00 BST; 9am EDT; 6:30pm IST

Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6

Referee: Michael Oliver (on pitch); Paul Tierney (VAR)

On TV: Sky Sports Main Event (UK); USA Network, Telemundo (USA); Star Sports Select HD1 (India); SuperSport Premier League, Canal+ Sport 2 (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: Sky Go (UK); NBC Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

LIVE BLOG

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!