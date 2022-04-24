Hey, I have an idea! Let’s not [SHIRT] the bed at home, again, for the fourth match in a row!
Is that too much ask? Let’s make it happen.
Tuchel stays with the back-three, with Christensen deputizing for Rüdiger, it looks like. Loftus-Cheek gets another look at right wing-back, with James missing in action for some reason. As usual, we’ll see what this looks like in practice soon.
UPDATE: James has a hamstring worry. Meanwhile, Christensen’s been hurt in warm-ups, so Chalobah gets the start. Azpilicueta moves to left-center back.
Declan Rice, Michail Antonio, and Jarrod Bowen all start on the bench for West Ham.
Here we go!
Chelsea starting lineup (3-4-3):
Mendy | Azpilicueta (c), Silva, Chalobah | Alonso, Jorginho, Kanté, Loftus-Cheek | Werner, Havertz, Mount
Substitutes from: Arrizabalaga, Chalobah, Kenedy, Sarr, Barkley, Saúl, Pulisic, Ziyech, Lukaku
West Ham starting lineup (5-2-3):
Fabianski | Masuaku, Cresswell, Dawson, Johnson, Coufal | Souček, Noble (c) | Yarmolenko, Benrahma, Fornals
Substitutes from: Areola, Fredericks, Alese, Rice, Král, Lanzini, Vlasic, Bowen, Antonio
Date / Time: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 14.00 BST; 9am EDT; 6:30pm IST
Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6
Referee: Michael Oliver (on pitch); Paul Tierney (VAR)
On TV: Sky Sports Main Event (UK); USA Network, Telemundo (USA); Star Sports Select HD1 (India); SuperSport Premier League, Canal+ Sport 2 (NGA); elsewhere
Streaming: Sky Go (UK); NBC Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)
LIVE BLOG
Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!
