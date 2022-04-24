Chelsea will look to not get dragged back into the race for the top-4 by securing all three points against seventh placed West Ham. Injuries to key players are still a concern, but that shouldn’t stop us. The Blues simply need this win ahead of even more crunch games next week.

THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE

Édouard Mendy could do very little against the goals in Wednesday’s defeat, so there’s still no chance of Kepa Arrizabalaga (26%) clawing himself back into a starting spot. The WAGNH community also remain loyal to the formation, with the 3-4-3 gaining the vast majority of the votes, as usual.

Antonio Rüdiger remains out with injury so Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah and either César Azpilicueta or Reece James start in the back three — the other takes up the wing-back position on the right, with Marcos Alonso on left. Both Andreas Christensen (7%) and Malang Sarr (11%) get dropped after their performances against Arsenal, unsurprisingly. Kenedy collects 4%.

N’Golo Kanté hasn’t had the best form in recent games, but he keeps his spot in the starting eleven. Ruben Loftus-Cheek (50%) however rotates out for Jorginho. Saúl Ñíguez (11%) remains a footnote, Ross Barkley (2%) not even that.

There are no changes in the attacking band as all three of Kai Havertz, Mason Mount and Timo Werner start, and are preferred overwhelmingly so. None of the other options have done themselves any favours recently: Romelu Lukaku (5%) is the best example after yet another horrendous display. This means that Christian Pulisic (28%) and Hakim Ziyech (23%) continue to be backups.

3-4-3 (66%)

Mendy (73%) | Chalobah (90%), Silva (99%), James (98%) | Alonso (73%), Kanté (81%), Jorginho (72%), Azpilicueta (78%) | Werner (83%), Havertz (94%), Mount (91%)