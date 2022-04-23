Ben Chilwell making good progress, set to begin next phase of ACL recovery

Earlier this week, Thomas Tuchel confirmed that Ben Chilwell’s about to begin the next phase of his recovery from his ACL surgery, transitioning slowly from individual training to team training with the reserves and the academy.

“Loading...” as he says on his Instagram.

The head coach has even expressed hope that Chilly might be able to join first-team training before the end of the season. While it’s highly unlikely that he would make an actual appearance, it’s still excellent progress: it’s been just four months since surgery at the end of December!

“I don’t think we will rush this. Ben will now be in the transition to join academy training and to have team training — but not on the physicality level like with us. These will be his next steps in the next weeks. Hopefully, he can join our training at the end of the season but no matches on that level.” -Thomas Tuchel; source: Football.London

Chilwell’s great progress bodes well for next season, though a full and complete recovery from ACL can often involve more than just returning to training or to playing. We’ve played our best football with Chilwell and Reece James both healthy and fit, and hopefully we can experience that for more than just the dozen or so matches that we were able to this season.