1-4. 1-3. 2-4.

Not sure any of us have ever seen a run of results quite like that for Chelsea, especially back-to-back-to-back at Stamford Bridge. From collective failings to individual mistakes, we’ve run the gamut of issues in those three games, leading to much frustration and exasperation from all.

That said, Chelsea’s position in the table is still not under too much threat. Heading into the weekend, we were five points clear with a game in hand of both Tottenham and Arsenal, in fourth and fifth, respectively. Arsenal already won today, which does increase the pressure a bit, but we remain well in control.

But the home form needs fixing if we want to keep it that way, so it’s time to get to work.

Date / Time: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 14.00 BST; 9am EDT; 6:30pm IST

Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6

Referee: Michael Oliver (on pitch); Paul Tierney (VAR)

Forecast: Sunny and somewhat warm

On TV: Sky Sports Main Event (UK); USA Network, Telemundo (USA); Star Sports Select HD1 (India); SuperSport Premier League, Canal+ Sport 2 (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: Sky Go (UK); NBC Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

Chelsea team news: In his pre-match press conference, head coach Thomas Tuchel reported no new injuries, confirming that both Antonio Rüdiger and Mateo Kovačić remain out, joining Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ben Chilwell on the sidelines. There was no word about Andreas Christensen, who was only able to play the first half last time out.

Tuchel took a chance with significant rotation on Wednesday against Arsenal, and that backfired quite spectacularly. Safe to say that the players who were getting (in some cases overdue) chances to show what they got did not convince the manager to give them more minutes going forward.

And of course it wouldn’t be a Chelsea game without some big news breaking beforehand, in this case the reports that Rüdiger has made up his mind and has decided to leave the club in the summer.

West Ham United team news: The Hammers also have some personnel rumors to digest, with reports claiming that Declan Rice has rejected a third contract offer, increasing his chances of leaving in the summer — though unlike Rüdiger, he certainly won’t be doing so for free. Manchester United and Chelsea have both been strongly linked for quite some time now with Rice, for what it’s worth.

West Ham will also be without a trio of center backs in Kurt Zouma, who picked up an ankle sprain a couple weeks ago, his replacement Issa Diop, who also picked up an ankle injury, and Angelo Ogbonna, who’s been out since November with an ankle knee injury (ACL). Craig Dawson is the only fit center back at the moment for David Moyes, who might opt for a three-man backline to help alleviate this problem.

Moyes will have to juggle things a fair bit as well with West Ham set to take on Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League semifinals coming up midweek. They remain in contention for a top-six finish in the league, but a major European trophy, which would be their first since 1965 and second ever, might be the primary focus at this point.

Previously: We love gifting points to West Ham, and have for some time, including earlier this season in the 3-2 defeat on a fluke Arthur Masuaku goal. We did do the double over them last season, but they did the double over us the season before that. Overall, we’ve won just 5 of 14 (3 draws, 6 wins for them) since the start of the 2015-16 season.