Chelsea to wear yellow against Liverpool in FA Cup final but we’re not superstitious oh no

Red versus blue. It’s as classic as football itself.

Liverpoool versus Chelsea, a classic sporting rivalry for football in the 21st century.

But when the two teams will meet in the FA Cup final on May 14, Chelsea will be breaking for tradition. As confirmed by the club’s official website, we will be wearing our yellow away kits — even though technically we’re the home team!

Chelsea have already won the Super Cup as well as the Club World Cup this season wearing our traditional colors, but we lost the League Cup final to Liverpool in them — in most unfortunate circumstances, even. And more to the point, we’ve not had any luck whatsoever as of late in the home kit, opting to wear the yellows for the semifinal victory against Crystal Palace already (again, as the home team).

Sure, it’s a “kit crime”. But it’d be silly to tempt the football gods now — even if Thomas Tuchel proclaimed us to not be superstitious when asked about our struggles as the Bridge in Friday’s press conference.

“We have a row of three home games with similar results that we absolutely don’t like. It is now the job to convince the players to keep going, supporters to keep pushing and hang in positive because we have a lot to build on, rely on, and trust. Don’t get superstitious now and believe in things that aren’t there.” -Thomas Tuchel; source: Football.London

On the contrary, I’d say let’s be as stitious as possible. Super-duper-stititous. All the rituals, prayers, routines, and then some. Round up all your lucky shoes, shirts, shinpads! And if you need to play the best song in the world — to make his whippy tail go whip-crack — do it.

(NB. we might remember that last season, we wore “this year’s” home kit against Leicester City in the FA Cup final, as did the women’s team against Barcelona in the Women’s Champions League final. The men’s team did not make that mistake against Manchester City in the other Champions League final...)