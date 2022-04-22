Chelsea vs. West Ham United, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

Fortress Stamford Bridge currently lies in ruins, only existing as an idea lost to the winds, and also on the papers locked away deep somewhere with the new stadium plans on them. But we can rebuild! And unlike a brand new stadium, it might take just one game to turn things around.

Three shocking home defeats, with eleven (11!) goals conceded is certainly incomprehensible. As ever during a season, we don’t have much time to fix it. Our third place is still not really under any immediate threat — still five points clear of fourth with a game in hand — but it certainly would be nice if we could keep it that way for the rest of the season and the seven league games remaining.

Tuchel seemed to take a chance against Arsenal with a well-rotated lineup. He probably won’t be making that mistake again. But what would you do? Still no Antonio Rüdiger or Mateo Kovačić by the way.

Choose wisely.

