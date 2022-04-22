Chelsea 2-4 Arsenal, Player Ratings: That’s big a yikes for all, except Werner and Mount

1. TIMO WERNER (7.0)

While most players received appropriately low ratings after this (latest) debacle, the overall team average was actually not as bad as I had expected — higher than both the Brentford and Real Madrid defeats in fact. And that’s largely due to Timo Werner’s performance and rating, continuing his great form. He’s even started to get lucky in front of goal now! Watch out, world!

2. MASON MOUNT (6.0)

Similarly, Mason Mount continues to play well, though it’s now a concern that he’s started seven consecutive games (longest active streak on the team outside of Édouard Mendy) and has made an appearance in thirteen consecutive matches, with twelve starts (not even Mendy can claim that). And given this defeat, it’s not like we can easily rest him on Sunday against West Ham either...

3. THIAGO SILVA (5.7, sub)

When in doubt, vote Silva — though not even his powers could save our shambolic efforts int this one.

vs. ARSENAL (PL, H, L 2-4)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): —

GOOD (7.0-7.9): Werner (7.0)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Mount (6.0)

POOR (5.0-5.9): Silva (5.7, sub), James (5.5), Havertz (5.5, sub), Azpilicueta (5.3), Alonso (5.2), Loftus-Cheek (5.1)

BAD (4.0-4.9): Kanté (4.9), Ziyech (4.8, sub), Mendy (4.5)

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): Lukaku (3.5)

YIKES (1.0-2.9): Sarr (2.9), Christensen (2.6)

OVERALL