Antonio Rüdiger, Andreas Christensen added to Chelsea injury list

Adding the literal injuries to the insult that was Wednesday night’s 4-2 loss to Arsenal at home, both Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rüdiger are now a doubt for our next game as well.

Christensen got the start last night but lasted only 45 minutes. His withdrawal at half-time however was not the result of his nightmare of a back-pass that gifted Arsenal their first goal, or at least not directly. Thomas Tuchel did not elaborate on the nature of the supposed injury, for whatever reason.

“He said he cannot continue, so I think he had some problems. I don’t take a player out because he makes one mistake.” -Thomas Tuchel; source: Football.London

Christensen was spelling Thiago Silva once again, who’s been getting a bit of extended rest, having started six in a row (and 13 of 15) before last Sunday’s FA Cup semifinal. While Silva should be back at the heart of the defense of Sunday, we will probably still be without Rüdiger, who’s dealing with a groin issue as it turns out. His absence last night unfortunately was not voluntary, as Tuchel explained before kick-off.

“It is groin pain and a little, minor injury. It is a matter of days, I hope, and the doctors told me that today is unfortunately too soon, but he will be close for the West Ham game.” -Thomas Tuchel; source: Yahoo!

Regardless of who plays and who doesn’t, Chelsea need to shape up and cut out all these horrendous errors, especially at the Bridge.