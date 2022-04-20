Chelsea 2-4 Arsenal, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings

One of the stupidest first halves of football was followed by more silliness in the second as we lost at home again, conceding four more goals in yet even more extremely ridiculous ways.

Chelsea began the game well in control, maintaining steady possession and creating a couple decent opportunities. Then Andreas Christensen had a ‘mare and gifted a goal to Eddie Nketiah. Arsenal had barely had a touch.

Timo Werner brought Chelsea level a few minutes later with a lucky shot that deflected past Ramsdale, then things got even weirder as Arsenal countered back-to-front through the Chelsea press despite almost losing the ball twice in their own penalty area, leading to a clever finish from Emile Smith Rowe. Chelsea again equalized not much later, with Azpilicueta getting a captain’s goal following some good work by the high press on the left flank.

Chelsea began the second half with a bit more control as well, but then gifted a third to Arsenal, the second to Nketiah. Marcos Alonso almost leveled soon after, but saw his shot hit a lucky defender instead of the back of the net. And unfortunately that would be the closest we would come to scoring again.

The ultimate insult arrived in the final minute, when Saka pulled Azpilicueta down in the Chelsea penalty area, and somehow both the referee and the VAR gave it as a penalty to Arsenal.

Carefree.

Plenty of rotation from Sunday, some enforced (Rüdiger, Kovačić injuries), some voluntary, with a brand new backline and Lukaku getting his first start in the league in months.

Silva on at the half for Christensen, Havertz on for Lukaku in what seemed like a planned change at the hour mark (Lukaku coming back from injury)

4 goals in 4 for Werner

Azpi’s 3rd goal against Arsenal, the most against any team in his career.

Conceded 3 or more goals in back-to-back-to-back home games now (all competitions)

We remain five points clear of fourth place, with seven to play.

Next up: West Ham at home, on Sunday

KTBFFH

PLAYER RATINGS: