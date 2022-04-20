Chelsea vs. Arsenal, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

We begin a run of four crucial Premier League games in twelve days with Arsenal at the Bridge. They’re involved in a right ol’ mess for fourth place, but we can stay well clear of that by keeping our good form and winning run and going.

With a short turnaround time from Sunday’s FA Cup semifinal, Thomas Tuchel has shuffled his pack a fair bit, with an entirely revamped backline and Lukaku getting a start up top!

UPDATE: Rüdiger’s injured.

Tuchel on Rudiger's injury: "It is groin pain a little, minor injury. I hope, and the doctors told me today is unfortunately too soon, but he will be close for the West Ham game." #CFC — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) April 20, 2022

Here we go!

Chelsea starting lineup (3-4-3):

Mendy | Sarr, Christensen, James | Alonso, Kanté, Loftus-Cheek, Azpilicueta (c) | Werner, Lukaku, Mount

Substitutes from: Arrizabalaga, Chalobah, Silva, Barkley, Jorginho, Saúl, Pulisic, Ziyech, Havertz

Arsenal starting lineup (4-2-3-1):

Ramsdale | Tavares, Holding, Gabriel, White | Elneny, Xhaka | Smith Rowe, Ødegaard, Saka | Nketiah

Substitutes from: Leno, Cédric, Swanson, Azeez, Lokonga, Hutchinson, Pépé, Martinelli, Lacazette

Date / Time: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 19.45 BST; 2:45pm EDT; 12:15am IST (next day)

Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6

Referee: Jonathan Moss (on pitch); Andy Madley (VAR)

On TV: Sky Sports Main Event (UK); USA Network, Universo (USA); Star Sports Select HD2 (India); SuperSport Premier League, Canal+ Sport 3 (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: Sky Go (UK); NBC Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

LIVE BLOG

