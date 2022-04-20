Chelsea’s past few games stand in stark contrast to Arsenal’s dip in form and the timing couldn’t be any better to face our London rivals. The Gunners have also had a fair few injuries to key players. It’s time to take revenge for last season’s loss at Stamford Bridge!

THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE

The WAGNH community keep it simple. Édouard Mendy continues to be well ahead of Kepa Arrizabalaga (6%) in goal and the 3-4-3 formation stays well in favour of the sparingly used 3-5-2 (15%).

The defense is mostly clear cut, with Antonio Rüdiger, Thiago Silva, Reece James and Marcos Alonso starting. César Azpilicueta (37%) and Andreas Christensen (34%) both rotate out, but Trevoh Chalobah collects just 42%, which is significantly less than Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s 70%, so he gets the start at right wing-back once again. Malang Sarr (7%) has faded into obscurity, where Kenedy (2%) also resides.

Mateo Kovačić picked up an injury against Palace so he’ll unfortunately miss this game — and probably several more. N’Golo Kanté is consequently a must in the starting eleven while Jorginho (48%) slots in for Kova with RLC needed at wing-back. The back-up options are Saúl Ñíguez (7%) and Ross Barkley (1%).

The trio of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Mason Mount have all found their scoring boots of late and they remain the most popular forwards. In contrast, Hakim Ziyech (23%) and particularly Christian Pulisic (23%) have had a tough few weeks, so they take place on the bench alongside Romelu Lukaku (34%).

3-4-3 (77%)

Mendy (94%) | Rüdiger (93%), Silva (92%), James (93%) | Alonso (81%), Kanté (84%), Jorginho (49%), Loftus-Cheek (70%) | Werner (78%), Havertz (68%), Mount (84%)