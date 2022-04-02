Chelsea vs. Brentford, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

Back at it! The final big push of this season is here, with ten games to go in the league and two trophies to fight for in the Champions League and the FA Cup.

But first, Brentford, who have fallen off a bit from the level we saw earlier this season, but still won’t be pushovers by any means.

The official club Twitter has us in a back-four that’s either a 4-3-3 or a 4-2-2-2 or some such.

Here we go!

Chelsea starting lineup (4-3-3):

Mendy | Alonso, Rüdiger, Silva, Azpilicueta (c) | Mount, Loftus-Cheek, Kanté | Werner, Havertz, Ziyech

Substitutes from: Arrizabalaga, James, Christensen, Sarr, Jorginho, Kovačić, Saúl, Barkley, Lukaku

Brentford starting lineup (3-5-2):

Raya | Pinnock, Jansson (c), Ajer | Henry, Eriksen, Nørgaard, Janelt, Roerslev | Toney, Mbeumo

Substitutes from: Fernández, Canós, Jensen, Wissa, Ghoddos, Zanka, Fosu, Baptiste, Bech

Date / Time: Saturday, April 2, 2022, 15.00 BST; 10am EDT; 7:30pm IST

Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6

Referee: Andy Madley (on pitch); David Coote (VAR)

On TV: none (UK); USA Network (USA); Star Sports Select HD2 (India); Canal+ Sport 5 (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: none (UK); NBC Sports Live (USA); HotStar (India); SuperSport GoTV (NGA)

