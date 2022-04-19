Chelsea confirm Arsenal friendly, preseason US Tour

Chelsea are set for a more “normal” preseason this summer following a global pandemic that shut everything down for a couple years, though that’s assuming the ownership transition completes by then and the restrictions placed on the club are lifted as well. Never a boring day!

But, if all goes well, the club will be traveling to the USA in July for three friendlies as part of the “FC Series — Clash of Nations” (dramatic music plays), which is expanding the Florida Cup to multiple locations around the country — filling part of the void left by the International Champions Cup (ICC), which seems to be on indefinite hiatus at the moment.

In any case, as confirmed by the club today, Chelsea will be playing at least three games in the States, with a friendly against Arsenal confirmed for July 23 in Orlando, FL. The Blues also have games scheduled for July 16 and July 20, though opponents and locations have not been named yet. Orlando City and Everton have been rumored, as have games in Charlotte, NC and Las Vegas, NV — though it’s not clear if all of those would fall under the guise of this preseason tournament.