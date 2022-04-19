Chelsea 2-0 Crystal Palace, Player Ratings: It’s a Timo Timo Timo world

1. TIMO WERNER (8.0)

I’m not sure I can quite comprehend what happened, why it happened, or how it happened, but perhaps we’re not meant to understand it, we’re just meant to enjoy it.

Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, Timo Werner: as advertised.

The man was pulling off backheels towards the end as if he were Neymar!

That’s three great performances of the most excellent kind on the bounce from Turbo Timo, and hopefully he’s got a few more left in the tank as we finish out the season and look to cap it all off with an FA Cup trophy.

TURBO BOOST!

2. RUBEN LOFTUS-CHEEK (8.0, sub)

Just missed out on the top spot by a few tenths, but an equally impactful performance from the midfielder and right on cue after some inspirational words from the head coach.

This was his first goal for the club since 2019, since before the torn Achilles, and you could tell from the celebration just how much it meant to him.

3. MASON MOUNT (7.9)

Mount’s business-time hair cut has inspired Loftus-Cheek to follow suit, and now also Callum Hudson-Odoi. Hopefully his return to action will be a) soon and b) just as impressive.

vs. CRYSTAL PALACE (FAC, N, W 2-0)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): Werner (8.0), Loftus-Cheek (8.0, sub)

GOOD (7.0-7.9): Mount (7.9), James (7.5), Rüdiger (7.3), Mendy (7.1)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Christensen (6.9), Azpilicueta (6.8), Havertz (6.7), Alonso (6.4), Kanté (6.3, sub), Silva (6.3, sub), Kovačić (6.1), Ziyech (6.0, sub)

POOR (5.0-5.9): Jorginho (5.8), Lukaku (5.4, sub)

BAD (4.0-4.9): —

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): —

OVERALL