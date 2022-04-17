Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace, FA Cup semifinal: Live blog; highlights

Another FA Cup semifinal for Chelsea today, this time with the men’s squad taking on a Conor Gallagher-less Crystal Palace. This will presumably make things easier for us, but it’s much easier said than done.

To do the job for the Blues, Thomas Tuchel sends his best out at Wembley while giving a rest to a couple of players who almost beat Real Madrid to a Champions League semifinal spot. Whereas Patrick Vieira on the Eagles’ side also goes for strength in his starting lineup, trying to compensate Conor’s absence.

Come on, Chelsea!

Chelsea starting lineup (3-4-3):

Mendy | Azplicueta (c), Christensen, Rüdiger | James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso | Mount, Havertz, Werner

Substitutes from: Arrizabalaga, Thiago Silva, Sarr, Kanté, Loftus-Cheek, Saúl, Pulisic, Ziyech, Lukaku

Crystal Palace starting lineup (4-3-3):

Butland | Ward, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell | Schlupp, Kouyaté, McArthur (c) | Eze, Mateta, Zaha

Substitutes from: Guaitá, Clyne, Kelly, Tomkins, Milivojevic, Olise, Ayew, Edouard, Benteke

Date / Time: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 16.30 BST; 11:30am EDT; 9pm IST

Venue: Wembley Stadium, London, England

Referee: Anthony Taylor (on pitch); John Brooks (VAR)

On TV: ITV 1 (UK); none (USA); Sony TEN 2 (India); SuperSport MaXimo 1 (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: ITV Hub (UK); ESPN+ (USA); Sony LIV (India); DStv Now (NGA)

