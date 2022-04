O GOLAÇO marcado por Guro Reiten, abrindo o placar na semi-final da Women's FA Cuppic.twitter.com/3h938LX5gT



Right after Bethany Mead almost gets Arsenal ahead in the scoreline, Guro Reiten shows how it’s done! With a lovely strike from outside the box, she beats Manuela Zinsberger to open the scoring for Chelsea in this FA Cup semifinal.