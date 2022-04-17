Arsenal WFC vs. Chelsea FCW, Women’s FA Cup semifinal: Confirmed lineups; how to watch

Fourth time this season meeting Arsenal. Hopefully we add a second “W” to the record!

Manager Emma Hayes chooses to go with almost the same starting lineup that destroyed Leicester City 9-0 in the Women’s Super League match at King Power Stadium last month, making only a goalkeeping change by introducing Ann-Katrin Berger back to the preferred eleven.

On the opposite side Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall does basically the same thing for the Gunners’ selection that beat Leicester 5-0 in the beginning of April.

Let’s do this!

Arsenal starting lineup (4-4-2):

Zinsberger | McCabe, Williamson, Wubben-Moy, Catley | Mead, Walti, Little (c), Foord | Miedema, Blackstenius

Substitutes from: Williams, Beattie, Maritz, Wienroither, Nobbs, Maanum, Iwabuchi, Heath, Parris

Chelsea starting lineup (3-5-2):

Berger | Bright (c), Nouwen, Carter | Charles, Cuthbert, Ingle, Ji, Reiten | Kerr, England

Substitutes from: Musovic, Eriksson, Fleming, Mjelde, Harder, Spence, Andersson, Abdullina

Date / Time: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 12.30 BST; 7:30am EDT; 5pm IST

Venue: Meadow Park, Borehamwood, UK

How to watch: BBC iPlayer & BBC Two (UK & Ireland); ESPN+ (U.S.); Sportsnet Now (Canada); Star+ & ESPN4 (Brazil)

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!