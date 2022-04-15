Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace, FA Cup: You choose the starting lineup

After the disappointment of Tuesday night’s elimination from the Champions League, we have a chance to keep our quest alive for one more trophy this season as we take on Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semifinals at Wembley on Sunday.

The match against Real Madrid certainly took a physical and especially emotional toll, but the players will have to digest and move on from all that quickly if we are to progress to the FA Cup final for the fifth time in the last six seasons.

We should have Romelu Lukaku and Ross Barkley back, both of whom missed the trip, but Callum Hudson-Odoi remains out with an Achilles issue — and the longer that drags on, the more concerning it starts becoming.

“Yeah [everyone trained] except for Ben Chilwell and Callum Hudson-Odoi. Everyone seems to be okay. Still have two more training sessions to go, so fingers crossed. Romelu was back in training yesterday. Let’s see if he has any reaction or not. Everyone should be okay.” -Thomas Tuchel; source: Football.London

Choose wisely!

Loading…

(Live results)