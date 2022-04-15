Ricketts-led consortium removes itself from Chelsea ownership race

We are apparently in the imminence of knowing who will be Chelsea’s next owner. Those will certainly not be the Ricketts’ family as their consortium have removed itself from the running, as per a press release sent by the group to Press Association.

EXCLUSIVE: The Ricketts-led consortium has withdrawn its bid to buy #ChelseaFC #CFC, the group has confirmed in a statement released to @pasport — Nick Purewal (@NickPurewal) April 15, 2022

While many within Chelsea’s set of supporters might be quick to exclaim “we won!” given the public pressure for the Ricketts to either drop out of the race or truly commit to the values that have been guiding the club on and off the pitch over the last few years, this reportedly did not weigh the decision.

Rather, it was mostly about money. As it usually is.

The Chicago Cubs owners and their partners opted not to submit a final bid for the Blues, with consortium members understood to be unable to agree the final composition of their offer #ChelseaFC #CFC — Nick Purewal (@NickPurewal) April 15, 2022

Here is the Ricketts’ family statement, as reported by the Press Association at Yahoo! UK.

“The Ricketts-Griffin-Gilbert group has decided, after careful consideration, not to submit a final bid for Chelsea FC. “In the process of finalising the proposal, it became increasingly clear that certain issues could not be addressed given the unusual dynamics around the sales process. “We have great admiration for Chelsea and its fans and we wish the new owners well.” -Source: Yahoo! UK

This leaves us with three groups still in the race, with the Boehly-Wyss consortium now presumably alone in their lead. The other two remaining bids are led by Sir Martin Broughton, and Boston Celtics co-owner Stephen Pagliuca — the latter whom earned support from the fan-led True Blue Consortium.