Real Madrid 2-3 Chelsea, Player Ratings: Mount Impossible, possible

1. MASON MOUNT (8.3)

Mason Mount called it the “mountain that seems impossible” when talking last week about how we were about to go scale it and plant a Chelsea flag on top of it.

And so he did. And so we did.

Proper Chels through and through, innit.

2. ANTONIO RÜDIGER (8.3)

Not a bad time to score his first ever goal in European competition!

And that’s before we consider all his other contributions, on the ball, off the ball, etc.

I just hope we can figure out his contract situation, both in term of his wishes and demands and in terms of us actually being allowed to offer him one. Barring injury, he’s set to reach 200 Chelsea appearances before the end of the season, but hopefully that’s not the end of the line for him here yet.

3. TIMO WERNER (8.1)

Werner into double-figures in goals for the season and finishes as our leading goalscorer in Europe with 4 in just 5 appearances.

vs. REAL MADRID (CL, A, W 3-2)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): Mount (8.3), Rüdiger (8.3), Werner (8.1)

GOOD (7.0-7.9): James (7.9), Alonso (7.8), Kovačić (7.8), Havertz (7.5), Silva (7.5), Loftus-Cheek (7.0)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Mendy (6.4), Kanté (6.4)

POOR (5.0-5.9): Ziyech (5.4, sub), Jorginho (5.1, sub)

BAD (4.0-4.9): Saúl (4.9, sub), Pulisic (4.8, sub)

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): —

OVERALL