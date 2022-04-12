WATCH: Marcos Alonso disallowed goal against Real Madrid

The referee deemed THIS a handball. Can you believe that?
More From We Ain't Got No History
- Real Madrid 2-3 Chelsea (5-4 agg.), Champions League: Post-match reaction, ratings
- WATCH: Werner amazing goal completes Chelsea comeback against Madrid, 4-3!
- WATCH: Rüdiger header brings Chelsea level on aggregate against Real Madrid, 3-3!
- WATCH: Mason Mount opens the scoring for Chelsea against Real Madrid!
- Real Madrid vs. Chelsea, Champions League: Live blog; highlights
- Pagliuca reveals three area of focus ahead of ‘substantial’ final bid for Chelsea
Loading comments...