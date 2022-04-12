Real Madrid vs. Chelsea, Champions League: Confirmed lineups; how to watch

Two-goal comeback necessary. It’s time to be heroes. It’s time to make history.

Thomas Tuchel makes just one change from the weekend, with Reece James coming in for Andreas Christensen. It could be a straight swap in a 3-4-3 (with Loftus-Cheek at wing-back), or perhaps a 4-3-3 with James and Alonso as fullbacks and RLC in central midfield.

Ancelotti keeps the same lineup as last week, with the one enforced changed in defense (Nacho for Éder Militão).

Here we go!

Real Madrid starting lineup (4-3-3):

Courtois | Mendy, Alaba, Nacho, Carvajal | Kroos, Casemiro, Modrić | Vinícius Junior, Benzema, Valverde

Substitutes from: Lunin, Fuidias, Asensio, Marcelo, Jović, Lucas Vázquez, Bale, Ceballos, Rodrygo, Mariano Díaz, Camavinga, Rafa Marín

Chelsea starting lineup (3-4-3):

Mendy | Rüdiger, Silva, James | Alonso, Kovačić, Kanté (c), Loftus-Cheek | Werner, Havertz, Mount

Substitutes from: Arrizabalaga, Bettinelli, Christensen, Chalobah, Sarr, Azpilicueta, Saúl, Jorginho, Vale, Pulisic, Ziyech

Date / Time: Tuesday, April 12, 2012, 20.00 BST; 3pm EDT; 12:30am IST (next day)

Venue: Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, Madrid, Spain

Referee: Szymon Marciniak (on pitch); Tomasz Kwiatkowski (VAR)

On TV: BT Sport 2 (UK); CBS, Univision, TUDN (USA); Sony TEN 2 (India); SuperSport Football Plus, Canal+ Sport 3 (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: BT Sport Live (UK); Paramount+, Univision Now, TUDNxtra (USA); Sony LIV (India); DStv Now (NGA)

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!