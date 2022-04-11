Real Madrid vs. Chelsea, Champions League: You choose the starting lineup

Chelsea face the daunting task of trying to overturn a two-goal deficit in the second leg of our Champions League quarterfinal against Real Madrid tomorrow, and we will have to do so without Romelu Lukaku, who will miss the trip though injury.

As confirmed by Thomas Tuchel in this morning’s press conference, Lukaku’s still nursing an Achilles problem, and will be joined on the sidelines by Callum Hudson-Odoi, who’s also still dealing with an Achilles issue, and Ross Barkley, who’s sick. In better news, César Azpilicueta has been cleared to travel.

“Callum Hudson-Odoi is still out and Ben Chilwell is of course out for a long time. Romelu will not travel due to his pain in the achilles that he has felt recently but Azpi is in the group. He has tested negative several times now and is okay to be part of the squad. Ross Barkley is sick, however, and will not travel with us later. That is the situation right now and everyone else is in the squad.” -Thomas Tuchel; source: Chelsea FC

Those who traveled do all have the confidence boost of Saturday’s 6-0 win, which hopefully can inspire an historic comeback.

