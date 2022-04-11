There were many ways we might have imagined Tino Anjorin’s season would go when he made the bold and brave decision in the summer to join Lokomotiv Moscow on loan, with an option to buy. The way it’s turned out, was probably not one of them.

Lokomotiv seemed to bet the farm on him, rolled out the proverbial red carpet, and made him, still just 19 at the time, the centerpiece of their new project helmed by Ralf Rangnick. But Anjorin never really got a chance to establish himself. After scoring in his second appearance, he would be mostly a substitute option, before breaking a metatarsal in his foot less than two months later. He’d return to Chelsea for treatment, while in the meantime, Rangnick would abandon the project and join Manchester United instead. And now there’s the war in Ukraine and Russian teams have been exiled from European football. I guess you just never know how the future might turn out!

In January, Anjorin’s loan was officially cut short but he would not be staying at Chelsea, choosing to join Huddersfield Town on loan instead — both to finish out his recovery and also to start getting back to his highly promising career track. So far, the plan’s working out okay.

“I hate being injured. Absolutely hate it. Missing football, it’s the worst thing. I just want to play. [Huddersfield] had a plan for recovery from my injury. They were ready to help me get to a stage where I wouldn’t be risking re-injury. They weren’t going to throw me in at the deep end. So that really impressed me and was a massive factor in my decision [to join them].”

Huddersfield, who also count Chelsea loanee Levi Colwill and former Chelsea youngsters Jon Russell and Jamal Blackman among their number, are currently fourth in the Championship and on track for at least the promotion playoffs if not automatic promotion.

Anjorin has made five appearances since returning to action at the start of last month, all from the bench. He’s also turned out for their B team, with a view towards gaining match fitness. Now, he’s hoping to play an even bigger role in the final push — which his manager Carlos Corberán has also hinted at recently as well.

“When I’ve come on so far, we’ve been trying to win, so maybe we’re going a little more direct, or we’re sitting back a bit and making sure we see out the game. “So I’ve not had the full Championship experience, but all the games have been exciting, tight and close. Really competitive. The promotion push is tight, and there is a lot of pressure, but I love that because it only makes you a better person and player. It’s a good pressure. “It’s an exciting end to the season for sure. Of course, I hope I can have an impact in every single game and help the club. That’s why I joined.” -Tino Anjorin; source: Football.London

You might be able to catch Anjorin tonight as the Terriers take on Luton Town, who are just one place and one point behind them.

