Southampton 0-6 Chelsea, Player Ratings: The best(?) front three run riot

1. MASON MOUNT (9.0)

A team-leading (tied with Mendy) sixth Man of the Match for Money Mase and his (un)fancy new hair cut.

Following in the grand tradition of Eden Hazard haircuts then, dominating with the fresh trim. As Mount explained before the game, the new ‘do is built for practicality and purpose, and he certainly played with those qualities in the game, picking up a goal and an assist to get us going.

2. TIMO WERNER (8.8)

If Timo Werner could play against Southampton every game, he’d be leading the goalscoring charts. As it is, he’s far from leading anything, but he’s become a bit of a cult hero thanks to his litany of unlucky and hilarious misses — case in point, despite scoring twice in this game, he also hit the woodwork three times. It was in fact a perfect hat-trick of woodworks, hitting left, right, and top, twice from point-blank sitters. But that’s the Timo life.

3. KAI HAVERTZ (8.2)

Havertz remains in great form, which is promising not only for the rest of this season, but for the seasons ahead. It seems quite clear that we should be building around him and Mount above any and all others in attack. Tuchel has seen that light as well.

It’s perhaps noteworthy that this trio, who started the Champions League final last year has only started in this configuration three times all season (3-2 away to Leeds, 3-1 away to Norwich). We’ve tried to “upgrade” on them, but in many ways, they still seem to best-suited for what Tuchel wants to accomplish.

vs. SOUTHAMPTON (PL, A, W 6-0)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): Mount (9.0)

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): Werner (8.8), Havertz (8.2)

GOOD (7.0-7.9): Alonso (7.9), Kovačić (7.9), Loftus-Cheek (7.5), Kanté (7.4), Silva (7.4), Rüdiger (7.2), Mendy (7.1), Christensen (7.0)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): James (6.7, sub), Pulisic (6.5, sub), Ziyech (6.2, sub)

POOR (5.0-5.9): —

BAD (4.0-4.9): —

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): —

OVERALL