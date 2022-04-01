Chelsea vs. Brentford, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

The last international break of the season is over, and it’s now an uninterrupted two-month push all the way through to the end of the season across all the competitions in which we’re still alive: Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup. We begin with the first one of those, at home against Brentford on Saturday.

Before the break, our injury list was once again steadily growing, but the last two weeks seem to have done a fair bit of good in that regard, with everyone except Ben Chilwell returning to full training this week. Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Andreas Christensen, Saúl Ñíguez, and Kepa Arrizabalaga were all seen in pictures and videos from the training ground, and were joined by youngsters Lewis Hall and Charlie Webster as well.

Late returnees from across the Pond however, Christian Pulisic and Thiago Silva, are unlikely to be ready to feature — though Silva did not play in Brazil’s second game, so he might be okay.

