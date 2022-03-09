Thomas Tuchel sounded quite concerned about Reece James's new injury, picked up over the weekend during his Man of the Match performance against Burnley, and it sounds like the head coach was right to worry.

As reported by The Athletic, Reecey has picked up another hamstring injury! Fortunately, it’s not quite as bad as the last one, and it’s also to the other leg. Hamstring injuries tend to recur, so while it’s not great that he’s injured again, at least it’s not a direct re-injury of the just healed muscle. (Though it probably still had some effect in terms of stresses and overloads on the previously non-injured muscles.)

James is expected to miss at least four games, which should translate into him missing the rest of the month since we have a two-week international break coming up shortly as well — which hopefully will be used to get him healthy as opposed to any sort of England involvement.

Our next four games include tomorrow’s trip to Norwich, Sunday’s game against Newcastle United, as well as the second leg against Lille in the Champions League Round of 16 (next week) and the FA Cup quarterfinal against Middlesbrough the following weekend. César Azpilicueta and Callum Hudson-Odoi, both recently returned from their own minor injuries, should be able to deputize. Our first game back from the break will be at home against Brentford on April 2.

Get well soon, Reecey!