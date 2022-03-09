Norwich City vs. Chelsea, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

Chelsea face a quick turnaround of matches — actual Premier League matches, even! — the rest of this week, with a trip to East Anglia on tap for Thursday night, then a Sunday afternoon match waiting back at home at Stamford Bridge.

Fortunately, we do have an almost fully fit squad, with even Ben Chilwell out on the training ground yesterday — though doing just some light fitness drill on his own; he’s still far from being ready to return. All others look ready to return however, including both César Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso, who rejoined the group yesterday after a 7-10 day absence. Recent injury concerns Hakim Ziyech and Andreas Christensen also participated.

Norwich City have been fairly abject all season, and not even a quick coaching change has been able to lift them off the bottom. That said, they’re still just 5-6 points from safety, behind quickly imploding Everton and Leeds Unitd.

In any case, choose wisely!

