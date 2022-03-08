Amidst all the pretenders and aggrandizers, we do have at least a couple legitimate contenders for the next owners of Chelsea Football Club, and the first and foremost of those have reportedly submitted their bid today.

Todd Boehly and Hansjörg Wyss and whoever else may be part of their consortium have tabled an offer that’s “unlikely to be significantly higher” than £2b, according to the Guardian. That’s a fair bit below Abramovich’s reported asking price of around £3-4b, but he may not have too much choice in the matter despite his insistence on not rushing anything through. Abramovich is said to be “not sold” initially on this offer, though he is “reserving judgement” until a full review, as per the PA (via BT Sport).

(Maybe by saving money now, the new prospective owners can spend a bit more on the squad and the stadium, he added naïvely.)

⚽️ #Exclusive (1/2): The Swiss-American consortium around Hansjörg Wyss and Todd Boehly have submitted a bid to buy #Chelsea from #Abramovich. The amount of the offer is unclear. The group remains in good spirits and is now waiting. pic.twitter.com/vUr2ug6lvc — Nicola Imfeld (@nicola_imfeld) March 8, 2022

Raine Group, who are handling this for him from our side, have set at least an initial deadline of March 15 for bids, though a lot might also depend on the UK government’s willingness to push through any potential sanctions on the outgoing Chelsea owner.