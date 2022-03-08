From the owner of the NFL’s joke franchise we move to the owner of the NBA’s joke franchise, as Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé is apparently “readying” a bid for Chelsea as well. In fact, Sportico report that he’s “putting the final touches” on the bid, which surely includes other investors or investment firms as well, tough none are mentioned in the story.

Ranadivé is credited with saving the Sacramento Kings in 2013 after the previous owners devalued the team in an attempt to move it to Las Vegas, but the team have remained hilariously bad and are currently working on extending their NBA-record 16-year losing streak of finishing below .500 (i.e. more defeats than losses in a season). They haven’t made the playoffs since 2006 but somehow still managed to not build a good team despite all those high draft picks.

That said, Ranadivé, who made his millions in enterprise software with TIBCO, has the reputation of being a good businessman, both in sports (for his co-investors profits) and in actual business. He’s unlikely to be throw money frivolously at any club or investment, but then again, who would ... other than a football-loving oligarch billionaire?