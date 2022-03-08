Hakim Ziyech made it quite clear just a few weeks ago that he’s quite done with international football, calling it quite quits with Morocco after falling quite out with head coach Vahid Halilhodžić, who remains quite in charge despite quite a poor Africa Cup of Nations showing. Presumably he also hasn’t changed his (probably quite incorrect) perception of Ziyech’s character.

However, things can change quickly in football, with Moroccan news outlet Almountakhab (via Sport Witness) claiming that Ziyech “could” yet return after some mediation work on behalf of the football federation by former Morocco captain Houssine Kharja.

It should be noted that such efforts had failed at least once before (it’s been a long feud), and Halilhodžić’s entourage have reportedly also denied reaching any sort of amicable resolution this time as well.

We’ll soon find out if any of this is true, with Halilhodžić soon set to name the Morocco squad for the two-legged World Cup qualifying knockout match against DR Congo coming up in three weeks. Maybe he needs to watch Ziyech’s goal against Crystal Palace once again, which has been named Chelsea’s goal of the month for February — or the masterpiece against Spurs, too!