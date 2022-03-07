César Azpilicueta returns to Chelsea training; Marcos Alonso, too?

Some good news from Cobham today, as almost every single player participated in full training ahead of the trip to Norwich City later this week (Thursday, for some reason).

And that includes not only César Azpilicueta, but Marcos Alonso, too, as confirmed by the pictures released from the session. Azpilicueta had missed our last two games since being forced off with an injury just before the hour mark in the League Cup final against Liverpool, while Alonso had been out with what’s turned out to be COVID-19 and with “quite a lot” of symptoms as well. But evidently Marcos has kicked the disease right quick because here he is running about on the green grass today (Monday, March 7) at training.

The only player who reportedly did not participate in training was Ben Chilwell, who continues the long recovery from ACL surgery. Youngster Harvey Vale did take part once again, which is nice to see as well.