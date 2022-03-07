Marcos Alonso suffering from ‘quite a lot of Covid symptoms’

Marcos Alonso was a surprise absentee over the weekend as Chelsea took on Burnley at Turf Moor, not even named in the matchday squad let alone in the starting lineup. Rumors at the time spoke of a positive COVID-19 test, and it would appear that they were right.

In fact, as Tuchel revealed after the match, Alonso’s not only tested positive, he’s actually symptomatic and is “suffering from Covid” as the Chelsea official website puts it. Good job relegating that to a footnote!

“Marcos is still ill. He has quite a lot of Covid symptoms so he’s absolutely not able to do training or a game.” -Thomas Tuchel; source: Chelsea FC

So that’s certainly not great, both for Marcos personally and for the team, as it sounds like he will miss a bit more time than just the standard 5-day isolation period.

Kenedy and Christian Pulisic split duty at left wing-back midweek against Luton Town and Saúl Ñíguez ended up playing there on Saturday. None of the three are actual wing-backs of course, which probably explains while young Dylan Williams, 18, who joined the Academy just a few weeks ago in January, had been training with the team last week as well.

Get well soon, Marcos!