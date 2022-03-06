Burnley 0-4 Chelsea, Player Ratings: We’ve missed you, Reece James!

1. REECE JAMES (8.7)

We spent much of the past 2-3 months lamenting the major injuries to both Ben Chilwell and Reece James, and their impact on the team’s performances. This game certainly made it very clear that those hadn’t been excuses, but rather explanations for why our season had derailed slightly during that time (especially in the league).

“We were constantly trying to find solutions [in his absence] and we did find solutions as a team, and we managed to win games and even trophies in this period. But once he is back and plays three times, and first time from the beginning, you see what we missed. Huge quality and it’s very impressive how decisive he is in training and in the games.” -Thomas Tuchel; source: Football.London

2. KAI HAVERTZ (8.5)

Havertz has been in brilliant form as of late, and that’s continued with this brace, which gives him 9 goals on the season in all competitions (matching last year’s total) and 13 goals under Tuchel (most of anybody on the team).

3. CHRISTIAN PULISIC (8.0)

Pulisic loves a game against Burnley, and also a game where he gets to play in attack. It’s been good for Captain America over the past few weeks, and hopefully that gets to continue (both in terms of performances/positions and fitness).

vs. BURNLEY (PL, A, W 4-0)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): James (8.7), Havertz (8.5), Pulisic (8.0)

GOOD (7.0-7.9): Silva (7.9), Rüdiger (7.1)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Kanté (6.8), Chalobah (6.7), Jorginho (6.5), Saúl (6.5), Kovačić (6.4, sub), Mount (6.4), Mendy (6.4), Loftus-Cheek (6.3, sub), Werner (6.0, sub)

POOR (5.0-5.9): —

BAD (4.0-4.9): —

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): —

OVERALL