WATCH: Alonzo’s music video for the song ‘Rüdiger’ starring the big man himself!

Antonio Rüdiger is a maniac on the pitch and also on the dance floor. But his influence extends well beyond just strictly football as well, involved in a number of community projects as he is in both Berlin, his home city, and Sierra Leone, the country of his heritage.

In fact, when he was last there in January, he established a foundation aiming to improve education, infrastructure and inclusivity in sport, as well as literacy in general.

Alongside such noble pursuits however, it would appear that he still found time to have some fun — including starring in a music video named after him!

The song “Rüdiger” by Sierra Leonean/Liberian recording artist Alonzo has garnered over a quarter million views since being uploaded to YouTube last month. Clearly, Alonzo’s a bit of a fan, and apparently also the “General Secretary for the official Chelsea Supporters Club in Freetown”, the capital of Sierra Leone.

The song certainly has a catchy beat and the video of course features some quality dance moves from the big man himself.

Enjoy!