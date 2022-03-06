Amidst all the clowns and jokers trying to get a few minutes of fame and attention by involving themselves in the bidding process for Chelsea Football Club, we do have some potentially serious and viable interest — and not just Todd (low-)Boehly and his Swiss miss-ter Wyss.

Sky News report that the owners of the Chicago Cubs (Major League Baseball) are “considering” an offer, possibly by partnering with Citadel LLC. The Cubbies have been owned since 2009 by members of the Ricketts family, all of whom have net worths in the 9-10 digits, while Citadel are one of the largest hedge funds and market makers in the US.

A couple other US-based investors linked recently have dropped out already however, with Matt Law reporting that RedBird Capital would be ineligible anyway due to their minority stake in FSG and thus Liverpool already. Michael Rubin of Fanatics has also denied interest.

Michael Rubin (Fanatics) has also ruled himself out of making a bid for Chelsea. A spokesperson said: "Micheal has no interest in buying Chelsea. He is 100% focused on continuing to build the Fanatics business and is not interested in adding ownership stakes at this time." — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) March 5, 2022

Sky’s report does add that there may be some actual substance behind Conor McGregor’s grandstanding on Twitter, with his management company looking to form a partnership with someone or someones who might have the actual money to finance a bid.

Property developer and Chelsea fan Nick Candy’s also linked, but he would also have to find a few partners first to come up with the requisite resources.

Meanwhile, it looks like the days of anyone taking supposed Turkish billionaire Muhsin Bayrak seriously are quickly coming to a middle an end.