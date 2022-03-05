 clock menu more-arrow no yes
WATCH: Sam Kerr opens the scoring for Chelsea against Manchester City!

Power.

By Fellipe Miranda
/ new

Chelsea in front! A great cross from Guro Reiten aimed at Sam Kerr is initially punched by Manchester City’s Ellie Roebuck. But the punch is not strong enough to take Kerr out of play. She manages to recover the ball and with one swift move, shoot it with power past the opposing shot-stopper to put Chelsea in front of City in the Conti Cup final.

