One more goal on the road! Christian Pulisic seems to be slightly ahead of Burnley’s defence and cloaks himself out of an attacking play by Chelsea. However captain James Tarkowski puts himself in play again with a misplaced clearance turned assist to the American attacker, whose reaction shot is lightning quick. And so, Pope is once again beaten and Chelsea extend their lead four-fold!
Filed under:
WATCH: Christian Pulisic gets a gift, makes it 4-0 Chelsea against Burnley!
A very early Christmas present!
Loading comments...